It's Pronounced "Pinchos"
They originally came from Spain
, these little snacks—well, not these exact ones but you get what I mean. Hidden just off Ponsonby Road is Pintxos, and I kind of like the whole self service approach. By the bar there's a case featuring delightful little snacks for you to help yourself. As you work your way through them (accompanied by some fine New Zealand
wines or craft beers), you leave the toothpicks that hold your pinxtos together, in a side bowl. At the end of your meal take the toothpicks to the bar to be counted up and based on that is how much you'll pay. Simple. And tasty.