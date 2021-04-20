Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pintokona

Website
Refined conveyor belt sushi in Tokyo Tokyo Japan

Refined conveyor belt sushi in Tokyo

The options for excellent sushi in Tokyo are abundant, but one of the most entertaining ways to enjoy the city's freshest catch is at a kaitenzushi restaurant. At kaitenzushi, conveyor belt sushi, plates glide past with classic options like maguro (bluefin tuna), raw sweet shrimp, and sea urchin, plus less traditional uramaki rolls, which are often covered in mayonnaise.

While many kaitenzushi places are low key, fast dining chains, Pintokona is an elegant kaitenzushi establishment. They serve only the freshest fish, the seating is plush, and the warm light and dark finishes create a refined and relaxing ambiance. It's an ideal locale for date night or to impress the in-laws. Try the Pintokona roll for a satisfying combination of avocado, salmon, and roe.

Address // 6-4-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan
By Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points