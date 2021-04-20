Pintokona
Refined conveyor belt sushi in TokyoThe options for excellent sushi in Tokyo are abundant, but one of the most entertaining ways to enjoy the city's freshest catch is at a kaitenzushi restaurant. At kaitenzushi, conveyor belt sushi, plates glide past with classic options like maguro (bluefin tuna), raw sweet shrimp, and sea urchin, plus less traditional uramaki rolls, which are often covered in mayonnaise.
While many kaitenzushi places are low key, fast dining chains, Pintokona is an elegant kaitenzushi establishment. They serve only the freshest fish, the seating is plush, and the warm light and dark finishes create a refined and relaxing ambiance. It's an ideal locale for date night or to impress the in-laws. Try the Pintokona roll for a satisfying combination of avocado, salmon, and roe.
Address // 6-4-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan