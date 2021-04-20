A Little Urban Escape

Pinnacle Peak is hidden in the far northeast corner of North Scottsdale. An estimated six minutes away if you're staying at the popular Four Seasons Resort - Troon North.



At approximately 3.5 miles round trip, this hike offers beautiful views of the valley below along with looming saguaros and dense groupings of cholla cacti. The trail is at it's highest point at 1300 ft and extends over two small mountains.



In the early mornings and late afternoons, snakes and lizards are often spotted along-side the trail basking in the sun. I've been hiking this trail for three years now and have only ever once run into a rattle snake on the trail.



Favorite past-time: Catching the trail after a rain storm. The smell of the Creosote bushes and the desert earth is something not to miss.







*This hike is fairly easy and I've seen a lot of families bring their small children along.