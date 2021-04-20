Pinnacle Peak
Pinnacle Peak, Scottsdale, AZ, USA
Sonoran Desert & Pinnacle Peak in BloomSpring is a fabulous time to explore the trails around Scottsdale (as is any time of year). The desert plants are bursting to life all around you, their fragrant aires invigorate the soul. Hummingbirds and Cactus Wrens bound around an ecosystem unique to only this part of the world.
For many visitors exploring the desert floor is enough however a trek up to Pinnacle Peak is well worth the extra effort. A rocky 3.5 mile round-trip climb will take you to the incredible "Grandview" lookout point. For the best information on hiking in the Sonoran Desert visit the official Scottsdale government website.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Little Urban Escape
Pinnacle Peak is hidden in the far northeast corner of North Scottsdale. An estimated six minutes away if you're staying at the popular Four Seasons Resort - Troon North.
At approximately 3.5 miles round trip, this hike offers beautiful views of the valley below along with looming saguaros and dense groupings of cholla cacti. The trail is at it's highest point at 1300 ft and extends over two small mountains.
In the early mornings and late afternoons, snakes and lizards are often spotted along-side the trail basking in the sun. I've been hiking this trail for three years now and have only ever once run into a rattle snake on the trail.
Favorite past-time: Catching the trail after a rain storm. The smell of the Creosote bushes and the desert earth is something not to miss.
*This hike is fairly easy and I've seen a lot of families bring their small children along.
At approximately 3.5 miles round trip, this hike offers beautiful views of the valley below along with looming saguaros and dense groupings of cholla cacti. The trail is at it's highest point at 1300 ft and extends over two small mountains.
In the early mornings and late afternoons, snakes and lizards are often spotted along-side the trail basking in the sun. I've been hiking this trail for three years now and have only ever once run into a rattle snake on the trail.
Favorite past-time: Catching the trail after a rain storm. The smell of the Creosote bushes and the desert earth is something not to miss.
*This hike is fairly easy and I've seen a lot of families bring their small children along.