Pink Pancake Stall
Gangalal Marg, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
| +977 1-4261862
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
Pink Pancake Stall, Durbar Square, Kathmandu, Nepal.I have an uneasy relationship with street food in South Asia. I've had my share of unfortunate encounters in India, and Sri Lanka, and I didn't want to add Nepal to my list. But after wandering Durbar Square for a few hours, I found myself famished. Afraid of what the cool climate and toxic levels of air pollution might be doing to the bananas hanging from shop windows, I went in search of something from the bottom of a big bubbling hot pot.
Enter pink pancakes. Near the east gate to Durbar Square, I came across this tiny little stall and a husband and wife team working over the hot pan. To be honest, I'm not sure this is even a street stall - it could have been their house - but they were eager to share their foodstuffs with me, and I'm not one to turn down an invitation. We chatted for a little bit about life in Kathmandu and life on the road, exchanged handshakes and email addresses, and we carried on with our adventure. Nine months later, I remember very little about our time in the square itself (though it is a sight to see), but I can recall just about every detail about this man and his pink pancakes.