Pingtung County

Pingtung County, Taiwan
Cycling Along the Dapeng Round-the-Bay Bikeway Wanluan Township Taiwan

Cycling Along the Dapeng Round-the-Bay Bikeway

The 12-kilometer Dapeng Round-the-Bay Bikeway in Pingtung County’s Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area is one of the most beautiful bike rides in Taiwan. It allows you to ride around Taiwan’s largest single-mouth lagoon, as well as explore wetlands, fishing villages, oyster farms, eco-parks and more. The trail itself is lined with hibiscus of various colors, as well as palm trees and lush seaside flora. Moreover, you'll get to ride over the Dapeng Bay Bridge, the “first flexible suspension bridge set for sea traffic” in Taiwan. Rent your bike at the trailhead from Pen Bay Cycle for about $5 for four hours.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

