Inside Village Life

This was one of the last destinations on our Ping Shan Heritage Trail adventure. Two very old women sit inside the doors, one on each side. They sit there offering to take a picture of you for $10 HK. While it felt rather commercial, and made me temporarily question the authenticity of this village experience compared to the previous village we had visited, you can hardly blame them for wanting to be compensated for having noisy tourists come inside their neighborhood to peer into their lives. However, compared to many other tourist attractions in HK, I still would not call this place "touristie," at least not during winter.

