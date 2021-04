Ping Shan Heritage Trail

I also saw who I believed to be an Imam walking down the street earlier, which surprised me quite a bit. However, as we walked further into the second village, I saw more Muslim people, and after seeing this, and what I think was a mosque in the distance, it all made more sense. It was really beautiful to see such diversity existing within the village. It wasn’t what I had expected at all. From a small town in California myself, I have seen racism toward Asian and Middle Eastern people first hand. In this city it is rare to see ethnic minorities besides Hispanic people, but times are changing in this global world. Sometimes I think Hong Kong can be small minded and a bit racist, based on the comments I overhear in day-to day conversation, but seeing this sort of thing makes me realize I should appreciate that Hong Kong is such a diverse place.For more information about villages in Hong Kong and the things I saw this day, please visit my blog:http://hongkongandbeyond.com/2011/12/08/the-other-side-of-hong-kong-village-life/