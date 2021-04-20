Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel And Spa 135/9 Charoen Prathet Rd, Tambon Chang Khlan, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand

Ping Nakara Hotel and Spa, Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Province, Thailand. I had no idea how badly I wanted to spend the night in teak mansion until I arrived in Chiang Mai.



The Ping Nakara is, by and large, Chiang Mai's most sensational boutique hotel, but not in trendy hipster mustache boutique way. Ping Nakara is outfitted with a stunning pool in the central part of the hotel, a library that even a drunken Hemmingway couldn't resist lounging in, and a rotunda that was designed with luxuriating in mind. Also on site is one of Thailand's highest regarded Ayurvedic spas, but I was too occupied with my dinner and drinks in the fabulous restaurant to bother with my aches and pains.



Even peak-season rates at the Ping Nakara are affordable, making it one of the best values on the Northern Thailand luxury scene. Book through the website and take advantage of one of the hotel's offers - like free round-trip airport transfer and 15% off in the spa for bookings of two nights or more.







