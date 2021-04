Haute Mexican Couture

The Mexican fashion house Pineda Covalin has four boutiques in Mexico City , plus one in each of the terminals at the airport, just in case you're looking to make a last-minute purchase. The designs–for women, men, and the home– draw inspiration from Mexican imagery and a vivid palette of colors, but have a contemporary touch and upscale feel, thanks to the heavy use of silk and chiffon rather than more traditional textiles.Silk scarves and purses make for easy-to-pack souvenirs that your favorite fashionista will be sure to love.