PINEDA COVALIN

30 Isabel la Católica
| +52 55 5510 4421
Haute Mexican Couture Mexico City Mexico

Sun 9am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

Haute Mexican Couture

The Mexican fashion house Pineda Covalin has four boutiques in Mexico City, plus one in each of the terminals at the airport, just in case you're looking to make a last-minute purchase. The designs–for women, men, and the home– draw inspiration from Mexican imagery and a vivid palette of colors, but have a contemporary touch and upscale feel, thanks to the heavy use of silk and chiffon rather than more traditional textiles.

Silk scarves and purses make for easy-to-pack souvenirs that your favorite fashionista will be sure to love.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
