Pilgrimage Church of Wies
One of the major religious landmarks along the Romantic Road, the Pilgrimage Church of Wies is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Situated between Steingaden and Wildsteig, it draws around a million people a year from all over the globe, who come to see its striking Rococo architecture and famed Scourged Savior statue, which, as the story goes, once cried actual tears during evening prayers. Built in the mid-18th century by the Zimmermann brothers (prolific artists and architects known for their elaborate gilt, stucco, and ceiling frescoes), the church also features an altarpiece by Munich
court painter Balthasar August Albrecht and statues of the four fathers of the Western Church by Tyrolean sculptor Anton Sturm. Since the church is still used for services and events, note that sightseeing is only permitted at certain times.