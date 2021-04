Drink Fresh Locally Roasted Coffee at Pilgrim

See what the locals are drinking over at this cute cafe, which serves up coffee made with Drumroaster beans, which are roasted right on Vancouver Island. Great cookies and other baked goods along with tasty sandwiches make this a Colwood local’s favorite, and they even do gluten-free options. Regular open-mic sessions and live music nights make this a good spot for a low-cost night out, too.