Pilatus- a day's tour with steepest cogwheel train and a shipride

Do a day's tour to and from Pilatus- truly a memorable trip!

Take the ship from Lucerne to Alpnachstad and from there you board the world's steepest cogwheel train; the maximum inclination is 48%. Take a seat just behind the driver so that you can have a good view! While in the train, open the windows to breathe in the fresh mountain air, spot the flowers only seen at these heights, hear the cow bells- enjoy the Swissness of the mountains!



The ride from Lucerne is about 1 hour and then from Alpnachstad again about 40 minutes, It is advisable to start early in the day, We had our brunch on the ship. The food was quite good - with different varieties - chicken, pasta, salad, sandwiches.



At the top, it can get quite cold. Take along outdoor jackets and to be able to hike to the top, wear foot wear with a good grip!