Rhinos grazing in Pilanesberg National Park

Mama and baby rhinoceros grazing on the arid grass. According to our guide, there had been no rain for months and most of the watering holes were dry and the roads a dusty orange color. We had seen a herd of rhinos prior to these ones but these two were a bit separated from the others and seemed to be posing just for us.

While on safari here, it is important to remember that you should never get out of your vehicle. It's also a good idea to bring some water with you in a cooler as the hunt to see the Big 5 might take a while.

If you want an up close glimpse of giraffes, stop at the only restaurant in the park and you will see a few grazing right behind the seating area.