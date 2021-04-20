Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pilanesberg National Park

Bojanala, North West, South Africa
Website
| +27 14 555 1600
Spot Some Ellies on a Safari Pilanesberg National Park South Africa
Rhinos grazing in Pilanesberg National Park Pilanesberg National Park South Africa
Spot Some Ellies on a Safari Pilanesberg National Park South Africa
Rhinos grazing in Pilanesberg National Park Pilanesberg National Park South Africa

Spot Some Ellies on a Safari

A drive through a secluded section of the park had us stumble upon a herd of Elephants looking for some tasty leaves!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kemkem Casinelli
almost 4 years ago

Rhinos grazing in Pilanesberg National Park

Mama and baby rhinoceros grazing on the arid grass. According to our guide, there had been no rain for months and most of the watering holes were dry and the roads a dusty orange color. We had seen a herd of rhinos prior to these ones but these two were a bit separated from the others and seemed to be posing just for us.
While on safari here, it is important to remember that you should never get out of your vehicle. It's also a good idea to bring some water with you in a cooler as the hunt to see the Big 5 might take a while.
If you want an up close glimpse of giraffes, stop at the only restaurant in the park and you will see a few grazing right behind the seating area.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points