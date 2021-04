Pilanesberg National Park Bojanala, North West, South Africa

Champagne Breakfast in a Hot Air Balloon Wake up early, and enjoy a champagne breakfast in a hot air balloon while sailing over the beautiful landscape of the Pilanesberg National Park.



Try and spot some hungry lions while sipping on your bubbly.



When the ride is over, climb back into one of the game viewing vehicles and see if you can spot the ever elusive leopards roaming around.