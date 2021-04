Pilanesberg National Park Pilanesberg National Park, South Africa

Reflections On a weekend stay at a luxurious 5 star game lodge, the group headed out to the bird hide at Mankwe Dam. This dam is an artificial dam/lake and is the largest reservoir in the the Pilaneberg National Park. It is home to a large variety of wildlife including crocodiles, terapins and many bird species.



In the image you can see an old dead tree in the water which now acts as a favourite perch for Cormorant