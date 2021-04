Pilanesberg National Park Pilanesberg National Park, South Africa

Portrait of a Killer I'm very fortunate to have friends who take me with to luxury bush lodges for a weekend break, away from the city.



Because my friend knows one of the rangers there we had our own game van and even managed to go to limited access areas of the park. Aside from all the amazing wildlife we came across, we were very lucky to get some shots of this juvenile Jackal Buzzard.