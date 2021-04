Пијаца Скадарлија Џорџа Вашингтона

Berries for breakfast in Belgrade I wasn't expecting amazing fresh food in Serbia, but Belgrade has lots of bustling green markets selling everything from melons to bootleg DVDs. Around the corner from our apartment in Stari Grad, we found the Bajloni market, one of Belgrade's oldest. You can buy a large cup of fresh raspberries or blackberries for about a dollar, grab some walnut strudel from a bakery, and have yourself a delicious breakfast.