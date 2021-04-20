Pigs and Pints 9 Hamilton Avenue

Bite-sized brilliance & the best mojito I'm always on the lookout for a favourite new haunt and I struck gold at Pigs & Pints!



They specialise in sliders and beer, but the whole menu is super tasty. You can't go past the Pork Belly BLT or The Cheeseburger - one of the most popular, the cheeseburger is made of sagnaki (fried haloumi) with peppered lemon and a red pepper puree. The sobrasado and the Thai salmon is pretty delish too!



We had no idea what to expect with the smoked chips, but they proved to be totally more-ish and completely unsharable.



Finally, the apple mojito was hands down the best mojito I have had, ever, full stop.



I'm a little in love and will be back ASAP!



The staff are the sweetest and the vibe is great. Just a few minutes from the main part of Surfers Paradise, Pigs & Pints is on the main street of Chevron Island, just across the bridge. Nice prices too!



Unlike most sliders joints, they don't skimp on the quality of the ingredients.



Read more about Pigs & Pints here: http://tinyurl.com/pigsandpints



Prices

Sliders - $5

Sauce: $2

Chips (Pictured: Smoked chips) $2.50

Beer: $8-10

Cocktail: $16