Pignoli on the Harbour 5785 Cape Harbour Dr, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA

Authentic Fish and Chips As well as a popular Sunday jazz brunch, the waterside Pignoli on the Harbour serves a delicious fish and chips. The restaurant is owned by an Englishwoman and so the fish, hand-dipped in beer batter, is as close to authentic as possible on this side of the pond.