Pig and Khao

68 Clinton Street
Website
Pig & Khao New York New York United States
Pig & Khao

Pork and rice (“khao” in Thai) are indeed staples at Chef and Co-owner Leah Cohen’s lively Lower East Side restaurant, inspired by her Filipino roots and travels in Southeast Asia. Bring the whole gang so that you can eat family style and sample all parts of the pig, from grilled pork jowl with chili-lime and brussels sprouts to sizzling sisig (pork head chopped up with fried egg). Whole fried fish in a chu chee curry and khao soi, chicken in red curry with egg noodles, are other highlights of the reasonably priced menu. The narrow dining room is often packed, with music pumping, and the fun extends to brunch, when beer comes from a self-serve tap.
By Kate Appleton , AFAR Contributor
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

