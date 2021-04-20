Where are you going?
Piet Boon Bonaire

Bulevard. Gobernador Nicolaas Debrot 73, Kralendijk 0, Caribbean Netherlands
+599 717 6720
Dreamy Waterfront Villas in Bonaire Kralendijk Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Dreamy Waterfront Villas in Bonaire

Flamingos strut through salt ponds, and wild donkeys roam the dirt roads of Bonaire, which lies 50 miles off the coast of Venezuela. Stay in one of the nine villas dreamed up by Dutch design icon Piet Boon. Set along the waterfront just outside of Kralendijk, Bonaire's capital, the four- or five-bedroom villas start at a roomy 3,600 square feet and have sybaritic touches such as oversize hammocks and private pools. Your villa manager can arrange kiteboarding lessons or a family sailing trip. For a dose of culture, visit the Museo Boneriano, an old plantation house filled with island artifacts. 
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

