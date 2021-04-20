Piet Boon Bonaire

Dreamy Waterfront Villas in Bonaire
Flamingos strut through salt ponds, and wild donkeys roam the dirt roads of Bonaire, which lies 50 miles off the coast of Venezuela. Stay in one of the nine villas dreamed up by Dutch design icon Piet Boon. Set along the waterfront just outside of Kralendijk, Bonaire’s capital, the four- or five-bedroom villas start at a roomy 3,600 square feet and have sybaritic touches such as oversize hammocks and private pools. Your villa manager can arrange kiteboarding lessons or a family sailing trip. For a dose of culture, visit the Museo Boneriano, an old plantation house filled with island artifacts.