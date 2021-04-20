Pies & Pints 1215 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA 98115, USA

Pie for Dinner Pie isn’t just for dessert anymore! When the weather is dreary, nothing hits the spot like a piping-hot savory pie. Pies and Pints features traditional flavors like steak and potato or chicken pot pie, plus some unusual twists like lamb and potato (highly recommended). There are several tasty vegetarian selections, such as the Mediterranean: artichokes, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and goat cheese. (Yes, they do have salads and regular pub snacks like nachos, but that's kind of missing the point.)



Get the “pie and a side” meal with their luxurious mac ‘n’ cheese or a hot cup of soup, and a cider or beer to wash it down. You won’t even feel the cold!