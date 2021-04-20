Where are you going?
Pierre HERMÉ Paris Boutique

543 Hokodenchō, Nakagyō-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 604-0902, Japan
Website
| +81 75-746-5522

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm

If you aren’t tasting pastry in Japan, you’re missing out on something special. Nobody improves traditional cuisines more or better than Japan, and this is most evident in the choux and viennoiseries of this Parisian import located inside the lobby of Kyoto’s Ritz Carlton Hotel. There’s often an excellent selection of macarons flavored with unusual ingredients like jasmine, nutmeg, tonka bean, and grapefruit, but yeast-leavened treats like glazed raspberry and Ispahan–rose-water croissants, sugary, crunchy and moist Alsatian Kugelhopf soaked in orange-blossom syrup and studded with raisins, and candied kouign-amann are some of the world’s best.
By Adam H. Graham , AFAR Contributor

