Pier 18
Run by Australian chef Troy Smith, this harborside eatery borders an epic mini-golf course, complete with synthetic turf, long fairways, and impressive obstacles. Built on concrete pillars over the water, the restaurant also features a wraparound terrace, offering views across the Main River to Schloss Johannisburg. In this unique setting, diners enjoy an eclectic and constantly changing menu, complete with dishes like pumpkin-coconut soup, duck tacos, sweet potato gnocchi, and fish-and-shrimp curry. Whether you choose the Argentinian steak or the wiener schnitzel, you can expect high-quality fare made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. A great drinks list and friendly staff only make Pier 18 more enticing.