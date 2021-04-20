Pienza 53026 Pienza SI, Italy

The Ideal City To celebrate his becoming Pope, the 15th-century Pius II commissioned Florentine architect Bernardo Gambarelli to reimagine his birthplace—then named Corsignano—as the ideal Renaissance town, using then-revolutionary humanist urban planning concepts. The result was Pienza (renamed in the Pope’s honor), a town so perfectly ordered and livable, its layout was quickly imitated all over Italy and then eventually throughout Europe. Wander around Pienza today and it still seems pretty idyllic (it's designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site), with the streets in the historic center boasting adorable names (think “Love Street” and “Kiss Street”) and the views postcard-perfect down every lane and out to the Val d’Orcia countryside. And then there’s the smell of cheese: Pienza is famous for sheep’s milk–based pecorino, and its scent wafts out of every other doorway; it’s strong at first, but once you’ve tasted the cheese, and seen how it’s made, you’ll come to love it. Make sure to check out the trapezoidal main piazza, which is bordered by the Duomo and three historic palazzi. Palazzo Vescovile is home to two museums focusing on textiles and religious artifacts, and the Palazzo Piccolomini boasts a stunning internal courtyard and Italian Renaissance garden.