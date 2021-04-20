Pie, Pie, Pie
Of course there’s a pie food truck! Pie’s savory selections include classics like peppered steak and spicy pork, as well as more unusual flavors like channa masala, meatloaf, and triple pig (ground pork, bacon, ham, potatoes, onions, bacon gravy); there’s a rotating daily selection, but you can check the day’s options on their website. Likewise, the sweet pie menu is huge, and includes flavors such as grapefruit meringue, chocolate orange cream, PB&J, and marionberry, our local berry that’s similar to a blackberry in flavor. Pie also has a permanent location at the Seattle
Center’s Armory food court, if you’re in that area and don’t feel like chasing down the truck. With a motto like “You Butter Believe It,” expect some seriously flaky crust.