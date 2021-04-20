Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pie

3515 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Website
| +1 206-436-8590
Pie, Pie, Pie Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 10pm

Pie, Pie, Pie

Of course there’s a pie food truck! Pie’s savory selections include classics like peppered steak and spicy pork, as well as more unusual flavors like channa masala, meatloaf, and triple pig (ground pork, bacon, ham, potatoes, onions, bacon gravy); there’s a rotating daily selection, but you can check the day’s options on their website. Likewise, the sweet pie menu is huge, and includes flavors such as grapefruit meringue, chocolate orange cream, PB&J, and marionberry, our local berry that’s similar to a blackberry in flavor. Pie also has a permanent location at the Seattle Center’s Armory food court, if you’re in that area and don’t feel like chasing down the truck. With a motto like “You Butter Believe It,” expect some seriously flaky crust.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points