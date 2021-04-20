Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Munising, MI 49862, USA
Shoving offMaking prior reservations with a local kayak rental business (www.paddlingmichigan.com) to spend the next day on the waters of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, we stayed overnight at Scotty's Motel in Munising. While older and smaller than the 2 area 'big box' hotels, Scotty's is also clean, quiet, and locally run. All rooms are different (#14 is large with a couch and refrigerator); ask to see available units first! After steaks and microbrews at Sharky's across the street, we walked a few blocks down to the Corktown Bar to end the evening (look for the sign for the leather goods shop in the side-door alley; Keith makes amazing things when he's not serving drinks with a smile!). Having no prior experience kayaking I was a little nervous the next morning, but with our guides instruction and enthusiasm we were ready to shove off from nearby Miners Beach.
Underway
We put in at Miner's Beach near Munising, Michigan for a guided 10-mile tour of spectacular Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, spending the morning and early afternoon paddling next to the majestic sandstone cliffs.
Rock, wind, and water
The aquamarine waters of Lake Superior are beautifully contrasted by the ever-changing colors of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.