Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Munising, MI 49862, USA

Shoving off Making prior reservations with a local kayak rental business (www.paddlingmichigan.com) to spend the next day on the waters of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, we stayed overnight at Scotty's Motel in Munising. While older and smaller than the 2 area 'big box' hotels, Scotty's is also clean, quiet, and locally run. All rooms are different (#14 is large with a couch and refrigerator); ask to see available units first! After steaks and microbrews at Sharky's across the street, we walked a few blocks down to the Corktown Bar to end the evening (look for the sign for the leather goods shop in the side-door alley; Keith makes amazing things when he's not serving drinks with a smile!). Having no prior experience kayaking I was a little nervous the next morning, but with our guides instruction and enthusiasm we were ready to shove off from nearby Miners Beach.