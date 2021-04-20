Pickles And Things
86 Naledi Drive
+27 13 254 0115
More info
Sun - Thur 7am - 5pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 10pm
Good Food En Route to Kruger National ParkOn our way from Joburg to Kruger National Park we stopped in a small fishing village, called Dullstroom, for lunch.
Pickles & Things offers a solid burger and a selection of fresh, delicious home made bread sandwiches. I had a scrumptious smoked trout version–since trout's what Dullstroom is known for. Pickles & Things shares their space with 'Beans About Coffee', an onsite coffee roastery. You're in great hands with the lovely staff there, and should you need a little afternoon pick-me-up before continuing the Panoramic Route to Kruger National Park–I highly recommend their coffee! It woke me up for a week!
Side note: the Macadamia nuts you can buy fresh, roasted, or spiced from one of the many street vendors are out-of-this-world!
Nina Dietzel traveled to South Africa courtesy of South African Tourism, Collette and South African Airways. Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Nina's trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/.
For more information on Collette Travel, please visit: http://www.gocollette.com/
For more information on beautiful South Africa, please visit: http://www.southafrica.net/country/us/en/