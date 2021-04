Enjoy reasonably priced cocktails in a cozy setting

This cozy bar in Barcelona 's San Antoni neighborhood's got it all. It's on the ground floor of a historic Modernista building, the interior of the bar itself is cozy and comfortable and the drinks and tapas are cheap and well-prepared. Open from 6pm until 2am weeknights, and until 3am Saturdays, this is the perfect place to start off, or wind down for the evening with a relaxing drink in good company.