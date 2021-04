Piazzale Michelangiolo Piazzale Michelangelo, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy

Sleeping Beauty Florence in the morning is magical. The incredible view from Piazzale Michelangiolo was like looking across a kingdom from a fairytale. This was taken in mid-January in the middle of winter, so despite the city looking like it is basking in warm sunlight, it was actually freezing. Unquestionably gorgeous though.