Piazza Umberto I, 4

Wine tasting and movie making in Piemonte The tiny hamlet of Monforte d'Alba in the Piedmont wine region south of Turin is so picture perfect and the views down into the vine-laced valley below so striking, it can feel more like a movie set than real life. That surreal feeling continued during a lengthy (and free of charge) wine tasting at Conterno Fantina, an impressive family run vineyard up the road from the town square, where a brother and sister team made us feel more like honored guests than random tourists. I discovered a new favorite vino - Nebbiolo - a bold red that is not quite as challenging or as expensive as Barolo but made from the same grapes. We stayed at Hotel Grappolo D'Oro in the town center, also family run, which doubles as Monforte d'Alba's local hangout. Our mini-Italian movie ended with us watching Italy's Euro 2012 match against Croatia in the standing room only hotel bar surrounded by new friends and familiar faces. The match ended in a tie but I felt like a winner.