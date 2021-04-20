Gelato Perfection at Florence's Gelato Festival
As you meander the streets of Florence
, the birthplace of the decadent gelato served all over Italy and now the world, you'll notice that about 1 in every 3 shops is either a Gelato shop, exclusively, or serves gelato. Italians are proud, as they well should be, of this magic creation. But, it gets better: there is a 10 day festival in May that is dedicated entirely to the best gelato in Florence. And since Florence is where it all started, and Italy is the home of Gelato... you guessed it: it's 10 days of the best gelato in the world, created by Italy's top gelato artisans. With flavors like Honey Pinenut Orange and Mascarpone with Orange and Organic Coffee, how can you pick just one? Good news: you don't have to. A ticket for only $10 EU gets you 5 tickets for a pretty good size tasting of 5 unique flavors. And if you still need more (it's probable you will, with all of these choices), you can get a recharge. If I were you, this event is worthy of timing your next trip to Florence just right.