Piazza San Lorenzo
Piazza S. Lorenzo, 50050 Limite Sull'Arno FI, Italy
Shop the Leather Markets in Florence, ItalyOver ten years ago, I took my first trip to Florence. I bought 2 leather jackets there, one of which I still wear regularly today. The other one is in great shape but slightly out of style.
So on this recent trip 10+ years later, I was bound and determined to find those leather markets again and take home a few special purchases.
Located in the Piazza San Lorenzo, just a five minute walk from the Duomo, you smell the aroma of leather for a minute as you approach this special bazaar. Like any market, there are shop owners working to lure you in to their special shop and offering you their 'best' price. None of the goods have fixed prices on them- what you pay is up to your negotiation skills, mixed with how successful of a day they've had.
This is not Chinatown-expect to pay a good amount for jackets, bags, etc-- but, the quality is top notch, and from my personal experience, the leather will last you a very long time. I recommend going at the end of the day-- shops close around 6, and shop keepers were more willing to give me a good deal to finish off their day with a success.