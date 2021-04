Piazza Marina Piazza Marina, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy

Panelle Perhaps my favorite thing about Palermo, aside from the colors, the people, the life and the beach, is a plate full of panelle, fried chick pea fritters, for lack of a better term. In Piazza Marina, I usually head to Nni Franco U' Vastiddaru or else, I get them on street at Mondello.