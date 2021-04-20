Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Piazza Grande

Piazza Grande
Fiera Antiquaria di Arezzo Arezzo Italy
Open Market Arezzo Italy
Open Market in Piazza Grande Arezzo Italy
Fiera Antiquaria di Arezzo Arezzo Italy
Open Market Arezzo Italy
Open Market in Piazza Grande Arezzo Italy

Fiera Antiquaria di Arezzo

Once a month, Arezzo plays host to an antiques fair that is centered in the Piazza Grande and branches out into the adjacent streets, seemingly engulfing most of the small town. I enjoyed looking at the old furniture, jewelry, and books for sale, but I was mildly concerned by this tray of what looked an awful lot like old dental and medical tools.
By Stacey Neve

More Recommendations

Cinzia Caporali
almost 7 years ago

Open Market in Piazza Grande

Every Saturday and Sunday
Cinzia Caporali
almost 7 years ago

Open Market

Every Saturday and Sunday, in the incredible location of Piazza Grande

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30