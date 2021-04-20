Piazza della Signoria
Piazza della Signoria, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
SabineGiambolgna's sculpture The Rape of the Sabine Women
stands under the arched Loggia dei Lanzi, Piazza della Signoria, Florence, Italy.
almost 7 years ago
Open Air Museum
Just off the main square, Piazza della Signoria, in Florence, this open air museum was beautiful in the morning as light spilled down and over the statues and general gorgeousness that is Florence.
Walking through Florence was so different to anything I had experienced back home, it was incredible.
The piazza is also dotted with masterpieces of Italian Renaissance art, including the statue of David and the fountain of Neptune.
almost 7 years ago
Medusa's Head
looking from within to the piazza where Perseus holds Madusa's head
almost 7 years ago
Perseus and Madusa
Apparently, the blood from the right side of Medusa's body could be used to save lives while the blood from the left side could be used to kill.