Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

PhysioFlowYoga Studio

Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5, 80636 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 51567940
Well-being with Germans Munich Germany

Well-being with Germans

For an afternoon of well-being visit The Physio Flow Yoga Studio. In their refreshingly open, modern space they'll lead you through your workout while showing you how to incorporate awareness techniques into your daily routine. They also offer a host of other services and physiotherapy.

Warm up for your workout by taking a scenic walk to their studios across the hacker Bridge!

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points