PhysioFlowYoga Studio
Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5, 80636 München, Germany
+49 89 51567940
Well-being with GermansFor an afternoon of well-being visit The Physio Flow Yoga Studio. In their refreshingly open, modern space they'll lead you through your workout while showing you how to incorporate awareness techniques into your daily routine. They also offer a host of other services and physiotherapy.
Warm up for your workout by taking a scenic walk to their studios across the hacker Bridge!