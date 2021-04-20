Phum Baitang
Phum Svaydangkum, Sangkat Svaydangkum, Siem Reap 1700, Cambodia
| +855 63 961 111
Photo courtesy of Zannier Hotels
More info
Phum BaitangWhy we love it: A serene stay just outside of town that captures the spirit of Cambodia
The Highlights:
- A breathtaking setting amid gardens and rice paddies
- Standalone villas with private terraces or plunge pools
- A cocktail and cigar bar with a perfect view of the sunset
The Review:
Most visitors to Siem Reap come for just enough time to see Angkor Wat, but Phum Baitang—a five-star property from Zannier Hotels—makes a case for staying longer. Set amid eight acres of lush gardens, lemongrass meadows, and fully functioning rice paddies, the intimate resort offers relaxation in spades but is still just a 10-minute tuk-tuk ride from downtown when you want to explore. Inspired by Cambodia’s traditional wooden houses, the 45 stilted villas are simple yet luxurious, with cool cotton linens, handmade wooden furniture, and lantern-style lighting. Some have private terraces and others have backyard plunge pools, but all include spacious bathrooms with stone sinks and oversized bathtubs.
When not soaking up the serenity in your room, take the raised wooden path through the rice paddies to the outdoor infinity pool, passing the hotel’s resident water buffalos as you go. If you seek sustenance, repair instead to the Cigar & Cocktail Lounge, located in a century-old farmhouse furnished with rattan wing chairs and Oriental carpets. There are also three restaurants on site—the Pool Bar serves light meals and homemade juices, Bay Phsar highlights local ingredients and flavors, and Hang Bay offers international cuisine like seafood and steaks. For more relaxation, there’s the Spa Temple, where treatments incorporate coconut milk and local moringa oil to pamper guests after a day spent temple hopping.