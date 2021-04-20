Phuket Phuket, Thailand

Feeding the Fish in Phuket One of the water activities in the islands off Phuket is to feed the tropical fish. Those fish are "spoiled" by all the visitors who feed them bread. When you soak a piece of bread in the water, they come to you within a couple of seconds, and I'm not talking about a dozen of them, it's like several dozen of them. You will be surrounded by the colorful fish.