Phuket

Phuket, Thailand
Honeymooning with a 5 Year Old Si Sunthon Thailand

We'd never intended to come to Phuket - it's one of the most popular tourist destinations for Australians, and we were looking for adventure, not a Coffee Club (or Starbucks, for that matter) in another country.

But when we got married last year, our friend Rose gave us a week's accommodation at Surin Beach, on Phuket, and how can you say no to that?

In short, you can't. You book your tickets; pack your sunscreen, your favourite book, your 5 year old daughter; and off you go. This is a honeymoon, after all. Find that adventure.
By Amanda Niehaus @ Minimal Worries (and Easy Peasy Organic) , AFAR Local Expert

