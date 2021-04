Phuket Ferry Ferry, Tambon Ratsada, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand

Island-Hopping The Phuket Ferry offers short-haul excursions to the nearby islands. Phi Phi is only one hour away, or you can branch out as far as Langkawi, which is nine hours by boat. There are discounts offered on round-trip tickets.