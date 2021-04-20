Where are you going?
Phra Athit

15 ซอย เพชรเกษม 47/2 Khwaeng Bang Khae Nuea, Khet Bang Khae, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10160, Thailand
An Iconic Street in Bangkok

Running next to Khao San Road, Phra Athit is a collection of quaint shophouses from the turn of the last century. Many elements of this iconic street combine to create a unique community, shaped by the river pier, picturesque riverside park, ancient fort, and close proximity to the Old City and Khao San Road, the backpacking heartland of Bangkok. There are many cute cafes, cool bars and interesting local restaurants in this area serving an eclectic and vibrant mix of arty students, ex-pats, hush-society Thais and tourists. Phra Athit Road is also a hub of live music – pop, rock and jazz – with some of the friendliest crowds in Bangkok.

By Jason M. Friedman , AFAR Contributor
