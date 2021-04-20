An Iconic Street in Bangkok
Running next to Khao San Road, Phra Athit is a collection of quaint shophouses from the turn of the last century. Many elements of this iconic street combine to create a unique community, shaped by the river pier, picturesque riverside park, ancient fort, and close proximity to the Old City and Khao San Road, the backpacking heartland of Bangkok
. There are many cute cafes, cool bars and interesting local restaurants in this area serving an eclectic and vibrant mix of arty students, ex-pats, hush-society Thais and tourists. Phra Athit Road is also a hub of live music – pop, rock and jazz – with some of the friendliest crowds in Bangkok.