Plunge into local life at Phosi Market, Luang Prabang

Silvery, slithery things indignantly flick their tails sending a wave of water out of the bucket. Unidentified creatures with small paws sizzle on a grill. There are stacks of limes, piles of chilli, heaps of sticky rice, towering flats of eggs of all shapes, sizes and colours. Vibrant vegetables, pungent jungle herbs - feel the pillowy mushrooms with your fingers, sniff the small bundles of mysterious bark, their medicinal aroma mingling with the sweet ripe smell wafting from the pineapples. Bumpy chicken feet protrude upward from carcasses on a table, an eerie still life. Suddenly, you feel something squish and ooze underfoot. Is it a rotten rambutan? Or an eyeball?



If you want to immerse yourself in local life, head to Phosi Market (also spelled Phousy), Luang Prabang's largest market. It supplies the entire town. Be there early (6-8am is best), to see it at its peak of busyness. While the Morning Market is closer, you'll be bumping elbows with more tourists taking photos than actual locals shopping and the experience pales in comparison.



A walk through Phosi's fresh market is not for the faint or squeamish. It's fascinating, raw and real. You'll see ingredients you've never seen before. Keep your eye out for - or follow your nose to - the buckets of rotting fish floating in revolting brown goo. "Padek" or Lao fish sauce is an essential ingredient in Lao cuisine.



