Phoenix Public Market

14 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
| +1 602-253-2700
Public Market in Phoenix

Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm

Public Market in Phoenix

The Phoenix Public Market is committed to bringing healthy, fresh food options to the community while helping farmers and small businesses. Every day something is going on here: the cafe is open daily, their open-air market runs Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, with a full event calendar that includes gardening workshops and cooking classes, as well as music and art happenings. The Phoenix Public Market is a gathering place as well as a great spot for food shopping, a meal, or all of the above. Phoenix/Flickr.
By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

