Pho Saigon

Vietnamese Corner Tai Hang, once just a residential area in Causeway Bay, has taken on a transformation into a hub of small, casual dining spots helmed by amateur chefs.



We made a point to drop by the area but were swarmed with the variety of options available for lunch. We finally settled on Pho Saigon; seeing the crowd sitting outside with their freshly made bowls of hot pho was just too tempting.



And our choice was a good one. Our bowl of classic pho with beef balls was delicious – the noodles were silky, and the beef portion was just generous enough. Best of all, the light broth left no familiar MSG-after taste. Our lemongrass pork bánh mì was equally satisfying, loaded with pickled carrots and coriander, with juicy pork slices. And of course, we couldn't leave without having some potent Vietnamese coffee.



This corner shop is tiny, but impressive. The chefs clearly put their hearts into their craft. And the line that formed as we were exiting showed that others thought so, too.



