Phở New 2443 Centreville Rd, Herndon, VA 20171, USA

Noodle Soup Heaven At Phở New the focus is on pho, a hearty rice noodle soup, and pho alone. The Vietnamese restaurant serves all of its pho in a rich broth with bean sprouts, green peppers, lime wedges, and basil. The fun part is picking which protein to top it with. Options run the gamut from brisket and steak to chicken and fried tofu. Afterward cool down with a mango bubble tea or an iced coffee sweetened with condensed milk.