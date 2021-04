Pho Cuon 19 - My Xao - Khoai Lang Chien - Ngo Chien - Com Rang Dua Bo - Lau 19, Ngu Xa Street, Ba Dinh District, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Ngo Chien Sweet corn, lightly battered and fried, served sizzling hot with a bowl of dipping sauce - SO delicious.



I couldn't remember the name of this amazing dish, so I emailed an expat we met living in Ha Noi. Matt told me it's called ngo chien (translation: little kernels of heaven), a perfectly apt description.