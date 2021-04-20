Pho Bang New York
1001 Saint Laurent Boulevard
| +1 514-954-2032
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 9:30pm
Get Your Pho on in MontrealWhile the map says it's located in Montreal's Chinatown, do not let yourself be scared of labels. The area is more of a melting pot of several Asian cultures rather than the Chinese alone—luckily for us, if I do say so: the more the merrier!
Pho Bang is one of the best Vietnamese eateries I've been in North America, and I'm positive it will rock your socks too. The decor, as in most Asian restaurants, is simple and even a little bit corny, but what does it matter when you are about to have the best pho of your life, right?
Make sure to order #33—you can thank me later. The nems are out of this world!
Insider's tip: Avoid the rush at lunch hour by arriving before 12 or after 1 in order to not be rushed by busy office workers.