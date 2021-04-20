Where are you going?
Pho Bang New York

1001 Saint Laurent Boulevard
Website
| +1 514-954-2032
Get Your Pho on in Montreal Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 9:30pm

While the map says it's located in Montreal's Chinatown, do not let yourself be scared of labels. The area is more of a melting pot of several Asian cultures rather than the Chinese alone—luckily for us, if I do say so: the more the merrier!

Pho Bang is one of the best Vietnamese eateries I've been in North America, and I'm positive it will rock your socks too. The decor, as in most Asian restaurants, is simple and even a little bit corny, but what does it matter when you are about to have the best pho of your life, right?

Make sure to order #33—you can thank me later. The nems are out of this world!

Insider's tip: Avoid the rush at lunch hour by arriving before 12 or after 1 in order to not be rushed by busy office workers.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

