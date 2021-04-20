Phnom Penh Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Runnin' and Gunnin' in Phnom Penh Having survived a bone-rattling bus ride into Phnom Penh, I was in dire need of food. After a little recon at the hotel, I managed to find the oh-so-eclectic establishment named Riverside Bistro. This is a total misnomer. It's not really a bistro, it most certainly does NOT reside on the side of a river, and it's cuisine is unclassifiable and a close guess would be 'Cambodia's version of random western cuisine.' I settle in for my meal and this is the scene. I'm eating ribs, while a never-before-seen Michael Jackson music video DVD is repeatedly looped, while Wimbledon is playing on other monitors, as a black cat walks across my feet, and all of this is accompanied by a local Cambodian cover band doing their version of Hotel California. I couldn't make this stuff up. And as I get up to leave, I realize that I have been sitting under a most bizarre piece of art, which you see pictured above. It was a strange night, but a great one at that. I would definitely go back in a second.