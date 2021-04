Phnom Penh Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Wanderlust My favorite thing to do, when traveling, is wander the streets. It's the best place to people watch, chat with locals, and find food stalls with some of the yummiest eats.



Most of the major sights of Phnom Penh are within a short walking distance, and the colors of the streets just beg to be photographed. I'm attracted to daily rituals and ordinary scenes with a twist.