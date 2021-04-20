Where are you going?
Phinney Farmers Market

67 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Website
| +1 206-632-5234
Fri 3:30pm - 7:30pm

Eat Like A Local At The Phinney Farmers Market

In the Phinney Ridge neighborhood, the seasonal Friday evening market is not only filled with local folks buying up fresh produce for the weekend but also with those eating a fresh dinner made on site. For dinner you can enjoy grilled veggies, tamales, Turkish food, and of course a popsicle made with local fruit for dessert. After you've filled your belly, shop for local honey, granola, and my two favorites - stone fruit from Collins Family Orchards and heirloom tomatoes from Kittitas Valley Greenhouse.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

